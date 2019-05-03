Kelly Clarkson Had Surgery After Hosting Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson really believes in The Show Must Go On as she had emergency surgery hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday. According to People, Kelly had her appendix removed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. early Thursday morning and is doing well. But she was in obvious pain backstage during the show and broke down in tears at one point.

I've never had appendicitis but I understand that it's very painful. It's super-impressive that Kelly was able to perform and host as well as she did while in pain. Not only is she talented, Kelly Clarkson is a pro's pro!