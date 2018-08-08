Kevin the Greyhound on Golf

It's exciting to have the PGA in the STL. This morning I was inspired to break out my clubs and get a few swings in. Kevin the Greyhound decided he needed to clean (eat) the furry cover on my 3-wood. He's a good dog. Yesterday I read the results of a study that confirmed what I already know. Pets really do make us happier.

Researchers concluded that pet owners were twice as likely to consider themselves a "success" in life. They were also more likely to be married, have kids, volunteer, and have a job they like.

If you're interested in adopting a Greyhound, visit the Everything Greyt Greyhound Adoption page on Facebook.