Kevin the Greyhound on Golf

August 8, 2018
It's exciting to have the PGA in the STL.  This morning I was inspired to break out my clubs and get a few swings in.  Kevin the Greyhound decided he needed to clean (eat) the furry cover on my 3-wood.  He's a good dog.  Yesterday I read the results of a study that confirmed what I already know.  Pets really do make us happier. 

Researchers concluded that pet owners were twice as likely to consider themselves a "success" in life.  They were also more likely to be married, have kids, volunteer, and have a job they like. 

If you're interested in adopting a Greyhound, visit the Everything Greyt Greyhound Adoption page on Facebook. 

