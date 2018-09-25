Kevin the Greyhound's Tweets
If he was on Twitter
September 25, 2018
Since this is National Dog Week, I started wondering what Kevin the Greyhound would tweet if he were a social media hound. So, here you go.
1. Do you really call that running?
2. I know, I'm a good boy. But is that all I am to you?
3. Retweet if you spin around three times before lying down.
4. Tip: When you know you're about to throw up, move immediately to a carpeted area.
5. I'm just being friendly. I don't understand why it makes people uncomfortable when I sniff their butt.