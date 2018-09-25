Kevin the Greyhound's Tweets

If he was on Twitter

September 25, 2018
Since this is National Dog Week, I started wondering what Kevin the Greyhound would tweet if he were a social media hound.  So, here you go.

1.  Do you really call that running?

2.  I know, I'm a good boy.  But is that all I am to you?

3.  Retweet if you spin around three times before lying down.

4.  Tip:  When you know you're about to throw up, move immediately to a carpeted area. 

5.  I'm just being friendly.  I don't understand why it makes people uncomfortable when I sniff their butt.

