Kevin Is Never Naughty, or Naugty

The picture shows Kevin the Greyhound admiring the personalized license plate we saw on our walk this morning. Yes, "NAUGTY" should be "NAUGHTY." But in Missouri, you're limited to six characters on your personalized plate. It's on a Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery truck parked outside of the business' third location which is still under construction. It's on Macklind between Murdoch and Nottingham and will open later this summer. I bought a cup of Maple Bourbon goodness from the truck yesterday. SO GOOD!