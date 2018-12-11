Kid Rock Pays Off People's Layaway at Walmart
December 11, 2018
Celebrities are showing their generosity this season by going to Walmart and paying off layaway items. Tyler Perry paid off $434,000 worth of layaway at two Walmarts last week, and now Kid Rock has gotten into the act. He tweeted, "Tyler, great idea! I followed your lead, and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!" The Walmart manager said it cost Rock $81,000.
It might be a good idea to head to Walmart and put some stuff on layaway.