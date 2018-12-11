Kid Rock Pays Off People's Layaway at Walmart

Celebrities are showing their generosity this season by going to Walmart and paying off layaway items. Tyler Perry paid off $434,000 worth of layaway at two Walmarts last week, and now Kid Rock has gotten into the act. He tweeted, "Tyler, great idea! I followed your lead, and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!" The Walmart manager said it cost Rock $81,000.

It might be a good idea to head to Walmart and put some stuff on layaway.