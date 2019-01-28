Krispy Kreme Has Conversation Doughnuts for Valentine's Day

In case you haven't heard the sad news, conversation hearts won't be available this Valentine's Day for the first time in more than 100 years. So, Krispy Kreme just announced they'll be selling conversation doughnuts to fill the conversation void. The doughnuts will be heart-shaped with jelly or cream filling, covered in pastel icing, and with classic conversation heart messages written on them like "CALL ME" and "BE MINE." They'll also have more modern messages like "ALL THE FEELS" and "SO EXTRA."

Krispy Kreme conversation doughnuts will be in stores later this week.