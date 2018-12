Netflix put Kurt Russell in a Santa suit for "The Christmas Chronicles" and it proved to be a very good idea. The movie got 20 million viewers in its first week. Netflix told SlashFilm that it's "a testimony to what we can bring to the market for storytellers today that we couldn't have ten years ago."

I haven't seen it yet but it's in my cue. The pic is Kurt and Goldie Hawn at the Golden Globe Awards.