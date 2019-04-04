Late Heroics from Tyler Bozak

April 4, 2019
St Louis Blues' center Tyler Bozak tied last night's game in Chicago with 38 seconds remaining in regulation.  The Blues lost in a shootout BUT the one point they earned was a big one.  They're now just one point back of first place entering tonight's game at Enterprise Center.  The Philadelphia Flyers are in town for a 7p faceoff, and with a win, the Blues could be in first tomorrow.  Tonight is Faith United Night and for more info, click on this.

There's a Blues' postgame party at Ballpark Village with the Well Hungarians playing at 10.

