Late Heroics from Tyler Bozak

St Louis Blues' center Tyler Bozak tied last night's game in Chicago with 38 seconds remaining in regulation. The Blues lost in a shootout BUT the one point they earned was a big one. They're now just one point back of first place entering tonight's game at Enterprise Center. The Philadelphia Flyers are in town for a 7p faceoff, and with a win, the Blues could be in first tomorrow. Tonight is Faith United Night and for more info, click on this.

There's a Blues' postgame party at Ballpark Village with the Well Hungarians playing at 10.