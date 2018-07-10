Latest Trend in Cocktails is Making Your Mouth Numb

The hot trend in mixology is using a little blossom called a Sichuan button or buzz button. When you bite into one, it makes your mouth numb for a few minutes followed by an intense tingle. According to bartenders, a buzz button helps bring out the flavors in your drink. Some TGI Friday's are using them in a cocktail called a Blackberry Buzz 'Rita. I need to try one. But not before work. I mean, it's hard to talk if your mouth is numb, right? And what about drooling? I don't know if this is such a good idea!