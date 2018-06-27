Lea Michele, welcome to St Louis!

The LM/DC Tour is in town to perform at the Peabody Opera House tonight. Lea Michele and Darren Criss rose to fame as Rachel Berry and Blaine Anderson on the hit Fox TV show "Glee." Criss received an Emmy Award nomination for best original music and lyrics for the song "This Time," which was performed by Michele in the "Glee" episode "Dreams Come True" in 2015. Lea has also starred in the Fox series "Scream Queens" and in ABC's "The Mayor." She recently used Instagram to announce her engagement to Zandy Reich. He's president of clothing company AYR (All Year Round) and a longtime friend of Lea's. He may or may not be the well-dressed dude holding her hand tonight at Peabody. I assume Darren Criss also has hand-holding privileges. The curtain rises on the LM/DC Tour at 7:30pm with tickets still available.