"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" opens this Thursday with Chris Pratt providing the voice of Emmet Brickowski, Elizabeth Banks voicing Lucy, and Will Arnett is Batman. So, it's Lego trivia time!

Lego is an abbreviated version of the phrase "leg godt", which means "play well" according to the Danish company that makes them. Since Lego is an adjective and not a noun, the plural form isn't "Legos." You should say Lego bricks, or Lego pieces.

A Lego brick made in 1958 (the year they were patented) will interlock perfectly with a Lego made in 2019. The design hasn't changed in over 60 years.

There's a Guiness world record for the farthest distance walking barefoot on Lego bricks. A guy in Philadelphia broke the record last year as he walked 2,737 feet on Legos. That's about half a mile.

The pic is a Lego Batman displayed at the Brick Universe Lego Fan Convention in Louisville, Kentucky last month.