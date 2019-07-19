Titanic: Was Jack's death unnecessary?

Do not ask Leonardo DiCaprio if Jack could've fit on that door with Rose at the end of "Titanic", because he doesn't want to talk about it. The question came up during a cast interview for Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Brad Pitt added his own take saying, "Could you have squeezed in there? You could have, couldn't you?" Leo gave him a quick "No comment." Then, Margot Robbie asked him if he brought up the idea of making the door smaller while they were still filming, and he replied, "Like I said, I have no comment."

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" opens July 26th.