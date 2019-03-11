Life's Little Pleasures

A new survey in SWNS asked people to name their favorite little pleasures in life. Here are the top ten.

1. Being able to just hang out on the couch and watch TV.

2. A home-cooked meal.

3. Shopping for yourself.

4. Reading a book.

5. Indulging in dessert.

6. Date nights.

7. Going to happy hour with friends.

8. A leisurely walk.

9. Fresh sheets on your bed.

10. Getting a massage.

A few more from the top 20 are ordering delivery, the smell of fresh laundry, watching sports, and taking a day off of work to do nothing.