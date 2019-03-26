Limes Are Just Lemons That Aren't Ripe Yet

People on Reddit were discussing the most embarrassing "fact" you believed as a kid, and someone said he thought the lime-lemon thing was a fact. And, there's more.

1. If you pluck a hair off your head and plant it in dirt, it will grow because hairs have roots.

2. Gravy is just turkey blood. The guy behind that one thought it was true until he was 25!

3. The light at the bottom of a swimming pool is a trap door to the ocean.

4. Really skinny guys work inside of every traffic light pole.

5. If you watch a PG-13 movie before you're 13, you can be arrested.