A recent study in SWNS looked at the top things we feel like we don't get enough of ... and sleep is No. 1. No surprise there.

Here are the top 10 things we wish we got more of:

1. Sleep.

2. Vacations.

3. Disposable income.

4. Exercise.

5. Sunlight.

6. Sex.

7. Salary. So, that means money made the list twice.

8. Good luck.

9. Fresh air.

10. Fun.

Just missing the top 10 at No. 11 is more "me-time."