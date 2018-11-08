Listening to a Song You Love Is Good For You

A new survey in the New York Post found the average American has two boosts of confidence a day. Here are the top ten things that can give us a boost.

1. A new haircut

2. Wearing a new outfit

3. Doing a good deed

4. Hearing one of your favorite songs

5. Exercising

6. Shopping

7. Talking to a good friend

8. Getting a compliment from your boss

9. Knowing you smell good

10. Talking to a family member

The top 20 also includes wearing new shoes, your first cup of coffee, and getting a massage.