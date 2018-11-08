Listening to a Song You Love Is Good For You

November 8, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

A new survey in the New York Post found the average American has two boosts of confidence a day.  Here are the top ten things that can give us a boost.

1.  A new haircut

2.  Wearing a new outfit

3.  Doing a good deed

4.  Hearing one of your favorite songs

5.  Exercising

6.  Shopping

7.  Talking to a good friend

8.  Getting a compliment from your boss

9.  Knowing you smell good

10.  Talking to a family member

The top 20 also includes wearing new shoes, your first cup of coffee, and getting a massage.

confidence boost

