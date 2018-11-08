Listening to a Song You Love Is Good For You
A new survey in the New York Post found the average American has two boosts of confidence a day. Here are the top ten things that can give us a boost.
1. A new haircut
2. Wearing a new outfit
3. Doing a good deed
4. Hearing one of your favorite songs
5. Exercising
6. Shopping
7. Talking to a good friend
8. Getting a compliment from your boss
9. Knowing you smell good
10. Talking to a family member
The top 20 also includes wearing new shoes, your first cup of coffee, and getting a massage.