A-Listers Launched in the '80s

Cinema Blend put together this list of A-List celebrities and the movies that launched their careers. The list is in chronological order, not order of importance, wealth, marriages, etc.

1. Drew Barrymore: "E.T.", 1982

2. Sean Penn: "Fast Times at Ridgemont High", 1982

3. Michael Keaton: "Night Shift", 1982

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger: "Conan the Barbarian", 1982

5. Tom Cruise: "The Outsiders", 1983

6. Nicolas Cage: "Valley girl", 1983

7. Nicole Kidman: "BMX Bandits", 1983

8. Tom Hanks: "Splash", 1984

9. Johnny Depp: "A Nightmare on Elm street", 1984

10. Josh Brolin: "The Goonies", 1985

11. Robert Downey Jr: "Weird Science", 1985

12. Christian Bale: "Empire of the Sun", 1987

13. Julia Roberts: "Mystic Pizza", 1988

14. Winona Ryder: "Beetlejuice", 1988

15. Alan Rickman: "Die Hard", 1988

The pic is Drew Barrymore at the launch of FLOWER Beauty in Australia in April of this year.