A-Listers Launched in the '80s

July 1, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

Cinema Blend put together this list of A-List celebrities and the movies that launched their careers.  The list is in chronological order, not order of importance, wealth, marriages, etc.

1.  Drew Barrymore:  "E.T.", 1982

2.  Sean Penn:  "Fast Times at Ridgemont High", 1982

3.  Michael Keaton:  "Night Shift", 1982

4.  Arnold Schwarzenegger:  "Conan the Barbarian", 1982

5.  Tom Cruise:  "The Outsiders", 1983

6.  Nicolas Cage:  "Valley girl", 1983

7.  Nicole Kidman:  "BMX Bandits", 1983

8.  Tom Hanks:  "Splash", 1984

9.  Johnny Depp:  "A Nightmare on Elm street", 1984

10.  Josh Brolin:  "The Goonies", 1985

11. Robert Downey Jr:  "Weird Science", 1985

12.  Christian Bale:  "Empire of the Sun", 1987

13.  Julia Roberts:  "Mystic Pizza", 1988

14.  Winona Ryder:  "Beetlejuice", 1988

15.  Alan Rickman:  "Die Hard", 1988

The pic is Drew Barrymore at the launch of FLOWER Beauty in Australia in April of this year. 

Tags: 
Drew Barrymore
Tom Cruise
tom hanks
Julia Roberts

Trish's Dishes