A-Listers Launched in the '80s
Cinema Blend put together this list of A-List celebrities and the movies that launched their careers. The list is in chronological order, not order of importance, wealth, marriages, etc.
1. Drew Barrymore: "E.T.", 1982
2. Sean Penn: "Fast Times at Ridgemont High", 1982
3. Michael Keaton: "Night Shift", 1982
4. Arnold Schwarzenegger: "Conan the Barbarian", 1982
5. Tom Cruise: "The Outsiders", 1983
6. Nicolas Cage: "Valley girl", 1983
7. Nicole Kidman: "BMX Bandits", 1983
8. Tom Hanks: "Splash", 1984
9. Johnny Depp: "A Nightmare on Elm street", 1984
10. Josh Brolin: "The Goonies", 1985
11. Robert Downey Jr: "Weird Science", 1985
12. Christian Bale: "Empire of the Sun", 1987
13. Julia Roberts: "Mystic Pizza", 1988
14. Winona Ryder: "Beetlejuice", 1988
15. Alan Rickman: "Die Hard", 1988
The pic is Drew Barrymore at the launch of FLOWER Beauty in Australia in April of this year.