Lola Jean's Gives Away Profits

May 21, 2019
Van Lorenz
Have you ever heard of a business that gives away all of its profits to charity?  That's exactly what Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee does every month.  Lola Jean's is a partnership of Russell's Cafe on Macklind and Kaldi's Coffee.  In addtion to excellent coffee, Lola Jean's offers a nice variety of entrees and pastries.  I had a breakfast meeting at Lola Jean's today with two of my favorite people - April Dzubic and Christine Winter of the American Cancer Society. 

Lola Jean's is at 5400 Nottingham in SOHA.  I highly recommend the breakfast burrito!

