Lola Jean's Gives Away Profits

Have you ever heard of a business that gives away all of its profits to charity? That's exactly what Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee does every month. Lola Jean's is a partnership of Russell's Cafe on Macklind and Kaldi's Coffee. In addtion to excellent coffee, Lola Jean's offers a nice variety of entrees and pastries. I had a breakfast meeting at Lola Jean's today with two of my favorite people - April Dzubic and Christine Winter of the American Cancer Society.

Lola Jean's is at 5400 Nottingham in SOHA. I highly recommend the breakfast burrito!