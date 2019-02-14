Lola Jean's Gives Back

The business at 5400 Nottingham in Southampton is named Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee. That's because they give back all of their profits to charity. How about that? Lola Jean's donated more than $2,000 to the Gateway Food Pantry in January.

Lola Jean's is a partnership of Russell's on Macklind (just down the street) and Kaldi's Coffee. They're open 7am to 2pm Tuesday through Sunday featuring excellent coffee and delicious menu items. If you're an espresso fan, you'll really appreciate how it's served at Lola Jean's. Here's more.

http://lolajeanscoffee.com/#what