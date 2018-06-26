Long Island Medium Live Tonight

June 26, 2018
Van Lorenz
The star of TLC's Long Island Medium appears at the Fabulous Fox Theater tonight.  Theresa Caputo has been a practicing medium for fifteen years and a TV star the last eight years.  Caputo says she helps people find closure by delivering healing messages.  Whether you're a skeptic or believer, Caputo's popularity is without question.  Long Island Medium is watched by millions and tonight's show at the Fox will probably be a sell-out. 

The Fox's website states that Theresa will be giving readings to audience members, but having a ticket doesn't guarantee a reading.  Caputo will take the stage at 7:30pm. 

 

