Long Island Medium Live Tonight

The star of TLC's Long Island Medium appears at the Fabulous Fox Theater tonight. Theresa Caputo has been a practicing medium for fifteen years and a TV star the last eight years. Caputo says she helps people find closure by delivering healing messages. Whether you're a skeptic or believer, Caputo's popularity is without question. Long Island Medium is watched by millions and tonight's show at the Fox will probably be a sell-out.

The Fox's website states that Theresa will be giving readings to audience members, but having a ticket doesn't guarantee a reading. Caputo will take the stage at 7:30pm.