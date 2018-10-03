Macaulay Culkin Asked J.K. Rowling For A Job

As a Wizard?

October 3, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

USA Today Images

According to E! News, Macaulay Culkin tweeted J.K. Rowling recently.  He said, "Can you write me into the next movie?  I'm Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)".  But first, he commented on Rowling's upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald".  The movie includes an appearance by Lord Voldemort's snake, Nagini.  But she's a woman and she's played by an Asian actress.  There are some who think that's racist.  Macaulay doesn't think so.  In his tweet BEFORE he asked J.K. for a role, he said, "I'm with you!  Nagini can be whatever she wants to be!  She's a strong woman/snake". 

Seven years before the first Harry Potter movie hit screens, Culkin starred in "The Pagemaster".  He played a boy who was turned into an animated illustration by a mystical keeper of books.  Macaulay will be seen next in the upcoming Seth Green movie, "Changeland".  The film also stars Brecklin Meyer and is described as a comedy/drama. 

The pic shows a shaggy Culkin walking on a New York City street in 2016. 

Tags: 
Macaulay Culkin
J.K. Rowling
Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Trish's Dishes