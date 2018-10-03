Macaulay Culkin Asked J.K. Rowling For A Job

According to E! News, Macaulay Culkin tweeted J.K. Rowling recently. He said, "Can you write me into the next movie? I'm Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)". But first, he commented on Rowling's upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald". The movie includes an appearance by Lord Voldemort's snake, Nagini. But she's a woman and she's played by an Asian actress. There are some who think that's racist. Macaulay doesn't think so. In his tweet BEFORE he asked J.K. for a role, he said, "I'm with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She's a strong woman/snake".

Seven years before the first Harry Potter movie hit screens, Culkin starred in "The Pagemaster". He played a boy who was turned into an animated illustration by a mystical keeper of books. Macaulay will be seen next in the upcoming Seth Green movie, "Changeland". The film also stars Brecklin Meyer and is described as a comedy/drama.

The pic shows a shaggy Culkin walking on a New York City street in 2016.