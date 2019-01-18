Macaulay Culkin Talks About His Friendship with Michael Jackson

Macaulay Culkin says that his friendship with Michael Jackson was "so normal and mundane" despite the 22-year age gap. On a recent podcast, he said, "It's almost easy to try to say it was weird or whatever, but it wasn't, because it made sense... we were friends. It's one of my friendships that people question, only because he was the most famous person in the world. He wanted to make sure I wasn't alone. He was hilarious, he was sweet."

Macaulay said he didn't have any other friends at the time, and he had a connection to Michael because they were both big child stars who didn't have conventional childhoods.

In the pic, a long-haired Culkin is walking on a New York street. It looks like he's trying to hide.