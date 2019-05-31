Maren Morris Needed Help After Seeing "A Star is Born"

When Maren Morris watched "A Star is Born" with her husband Ryan Hurd, she had to go to therapy. Morris told "Women's Health" quote, "I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I had to go to therapy. Not the substance abuse part, but there were things that happened to Lady Gaga's character that happened to me. That movie rocked us both. We were like, 'We can never end up like this. Cool?'"

Just like the movie, Morris and Hurd are both singers, and she's more famous than he is. They've been married a little over a year, and their relationship is strong. Morris added, "Sometimes you think you know all there is to know about somebody, and then a year happens and you keep surprising each other."

The pic is from Maren's "GIRL: The World Tour" performance at Brooklyn Steel May 3rd.