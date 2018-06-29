Margaritaville Night at Busch

It's Margaritaville Night (6/29) and the Boat Drunks will play the best Jimmy Buffett tunes in the Budweiser Terrace at Busch Stadium. Get there early as the Parrotheads will start arriving at 5:15. If you don't have proper attire, with the purchase of a special theme ticket, you'll score a Margaritaville Cardinals T shirt. A portion of each ticket sold will go to Jimmy's charity, Singing for Change.

The Cards host the Braves with first pitch at 7:15. Sue Thomas says the Braves are in first place in the NL East. Can this be true?