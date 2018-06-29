Margaritaville Night at Busch

Boat Drunks to Play Pregame

June 29, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

USA Today Images

It's Margaritaville Night (6/29) and the Boat Drunks will play the best Jimmy Buffett tunes in the Budweiser Terrace at Busch Stadium.  Get there early as the Parrotheads will start arriving at 5:15.  If you don't have proper attire, with the purchase of a special theme ticket, you'll score a Margaritaville Cardinals T shirt.  A portion of each ticket sold will go to Jimmy's charity, Singing for Change. 

The Cards host the Braves with first pitch at 7:15. Sue Thomas says the Braves are in first place in the NL East.  Can this be true?

Tags: 
Boat Drunks
Jimmy Buffett
Cardinals
Margaritaville

Trish's Dishes

Trish's Dishes: All About the Burger and Dad
Trish's Dishes: Pesto Veggie Dip
Celebs with 'Regular' Jobs Before Becoming Famous
Trish's Dishes: Try Schnucks Fresh Beer Brats
WATCH: Dexter Fowler's Daughter Reacts to his Bobblehead
Crazy Things People Sneak Into Movie Theaters

Upcoming Events

03 Jul
JB Blast Jefferson Barracks
19 Aug
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Hollywood Casino Amphiteater
09 Sep
Counting Crows Hollywood Casino Amphiteater
View More Events