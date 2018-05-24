Mark Wahlberg as Captain Kangaroo?

Yesterday on Ellen, Mark Wahlberg said he is planning a reboot of Captain Kangaroo.. He probably won't be playing the lead role but wouldn't say who is. The project is in early stages of development. So, why Captain Kangaroo? Wahlberg said he's doing it to get kids interested in school because that's what the original show did for him.

Bob Keeshan was the original Captain from 1955 to 1984 and was a good friend of Fred Rogers. In fact, Captain Kangaroo visited Mr Rogers Neighborhood once. Here's some C.K. trivia: the show was named for the over-sized pockets in the Captain's jacket.