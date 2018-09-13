Maroon 5 in Town
Tickets Still Available
September 13, 2018
Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues Tour lands at Enterprise Center tonight with Julia Michaels opening at 7:30. Tickets are still available in most price ranges. You'll see significant improvements to the venue. If you want to see a possible setlist for the show, read on.
This might be the Maroon 5 setlist from their Salt Lake City concert last Friday (9/7).
1. What Lovers Do
2. Payphone
3. This Love
4. Misery
5. Sunday Morning
6. Animals
7. One More Night
8. Cold
9. Maps
10. Harder to Breathe
11. Don't Wanna Know
12. Love Somebody
13. Wait
14. Makes Me Wonder
15. Rock With You (MJ cover)
16. Move Like Jagger
ENCORE
17. Forever Young (Alphaville cover)
18. Girls Like You
19. She Will Be Loved
20. Sugar