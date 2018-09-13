Maroon 5 in Town

Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues Tour lands at Enterprise Center tonight with Julia Michaels opening at 7:30. Tickets are still available in most price ranges. You'll see significant improvements to the venue. If you want to see a possible setlist for the show, read on.

This might be the Maroon 5 setlist from their Salt Lake City concert last Friday (9/7).

1. What Lovers Do

2. Payphone

3. This Love

4. Misery

5. Sunday Morning

6. Animals

7. One More Night

8. Cold

9. Maps

10. Harder to Breathe

11. Don't Wanna Know

12. Love Somebody

13. Wait

14. Makes Me Wonder

15. Rock With You (MJ cover)

16. Move Like Jagger

ENCORE

17. Forever Young (Alphaville cover)

18. Girls Like You

19. She Will Be Loved

20. Sugar