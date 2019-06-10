Matt LeBlanc: Man With a Plan

Matt LeBlanc has decided to end his hosting duties on the British TV show "Top Gear", and lose his reported yearly salary of over $1 million. Matt said the travel involved with "Top Gear" was a major consideration in his decision. But he'll stay busy with his CBS sitcom "Man With a Plan" which was recently renewed for a fourth season. This means he may wind up with two sitcoms in syndication.

On LeBlanc's last appearance on the "Tonight" show, he revealed the two things he stole from the set of "Friends". And they were both from Joey and Chandler's apartment. He took the ball from the foosball table and the Magna Doodle from the apartment door.