McDelivery Night

You want sweatpants with that?

McDonald's has a deal where if you get at least $10 worth of food from them delivered by Uber Eats, they'll give you free McDonald's merchandise. According to Delish, you have to place your order after 5pm today (9/19), and they'll give you a free piece of McD's clothing like a t-shirt, a pair of socks or slippers, a scrunchie, sweatpants, shorts and more. So, tonight you have an excuse for being too lazy to drive to McDonald's!