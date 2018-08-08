Meet Emily of The Clover and The Bee

August 8, 2018
Van Lorenz
Joan and I had a terrific dinner at a new place in Webster Groves recently.  The Clover and The Bee is in the old Webster Bookstore location on Lockwood.  It's next door to the very popular Olive + Oak.  In fact, the two restaurants share a kitchen and chef.  The Clover and The Bee features New American plates and fresh-baked pastries in a casual atmosphere.  Emily is showing off their super-convenient walk-up window.  We loved The Clover and The Bee and we'll be back soon. 

The Clover and The Bee
Olive + Oak
Webster Groves

