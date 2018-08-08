Meet Emily of The Clover and The Bee

Joan and I had a terrific dinner at a new place in Webster Groves recently. The Clover and The Bee is in the old Webster Bookstore location on Lockwood. It's next door to the very popular Olive + Oak. In fact, the two restaurants share a kitchen and chef. The Clover and The Bee features New American plates and fresh-baked pastries in a casual atmosphere. Emily is showing off their super-convenient walk-up window. We loved The Clover and The Bee and we'll be back soon.