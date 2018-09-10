Meet K.B. and Anthony

My latest project is to be able to actually park my car in my garage. So, last week I called 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Today, I'm happy to report that K.B. and Anthony did what the company's commercials promise. I pointed and they made junk disappear. It happened so fast! And they did it with smiles on their faces. The next step in my project is to have a big garage sale, and then, call 1-800-GOT-JUNK? again. If they send K.B. and Anthony again, that'll be just fine. They're a couple of great guys!