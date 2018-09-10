Meet K.B. and Anthony

September 10, 2018
Van Lorenz
My latest project is to be able to actually park my car in my garage.  So, last week I called 1-800-GOT-JUNK?.  Today, I'm happy to report that K.B. and Anthony did what the company's commercials promise.  I pointed and they made junk disappear.  It happened so fast!  And they did it with smiles on their faces.  The next step in my project is to have a big garage sale, and then, call 1-800-GOT-JUNK? again.  If they send K.B. and Anthony again, that'll be just fine.  They're a couple of great guys! 

Trish's Dishes