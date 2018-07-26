Meet Kellie, My Topgolf Tour Guide

Kellie did a great job showing me the huge Topgolf in Chesterfield at yesterday's media preview event. In the pic, we're in one of the 103 climate-controlled hitting bays. Imagine the fanciest and most technologically advanced driving range, and you've got Topgolf. There are targets on the range so you can play games, and scoring is automatic. I had wonderful fun yesterday thanks to Kellie. She said a press release will be released Monday (7/30) with info about opening day of Topgolf. It's located at 16851 N Outer 40 Rd, but you can see it from 64/40.