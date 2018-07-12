Meet Matt, my Schnucks bartender

Much to my delight, I recently discovered that the Hampton Village Schnucks sells fresh beer. I mean fresh-from-the-keg fresh. You should drop in and let Matt show you how he fills a 64-ounce growler. He uses a method that doesn't introduce any air ... just beer. This keeps it fresher, longer. Matt told me the growler of Civil Life Wheat I bought will be fresh for thirty days. Incredible!

They don't sell beer by the glass, yet. But I'm looking forward to when they do. Talk about an enhanced shopping experience... cheers!