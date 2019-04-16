Meet Project Inc.'s Katie Jones

Katie Jones is the Development Director at Project Inc. - a facility near The Hill neighborhood that provides jobs for St Louisans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Katie has organized a fundraiser in conjunction with the Cardinals called the STL Reunion Project. Get all of your high school chums together at the Cards/Reds game Friday, April 26th. Tickets that normally run $61 are just $30! Go here for more info:

https://www.projectinc.org/event/the-stl-reunion-project/

Katie and CEO Matt Burridge gave me a tour of Project Inc recently and let me tell you, they do GOOD work there! I hope to see you (and my fellow Pattonville grads) at the game.