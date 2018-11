Yesterday, Meg Ryan took to Instagram to confirm her engagement to John Mellencamp with a simple "Engaged". The two have dated off and on for the last seven years. Ryan was married to Dennis Quaid for ten years. She turns 57 later this month. The 67-year-old Mellencamp has been married three times. He's currently on a tour that includes a performance at Stifel Theater March, 12th.

ENGAGED! A post shared by Meg Ryan (@megryan) on Nov 8, 2018 at 9:08am PST