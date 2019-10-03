Men's Beards Have More Bacteria Than Dog Fur

Yeccch!

October 3, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Txema_Gerardo/Getty Images

Categories: 
News

Kevin the Greyhound licks garbage, dirt, plants and other dogs.  But according to a study out of Switzerland, my beard has more bacteria than his fur.  The researchers sampled men's beards and dogs' fur, and they found that 100% of the men had high microbial counts in their facial hair versus about three-quarters of the dogs.  And almost half of the men had germs in their beards that could make someone sick. 

I think I'll go shave now. 

Tags: 
Kevin the Greyhound
beards
dog fur
germs

Trish's Dishes