Men's Beards Have More Bacteria Than Dog Fur

Kevin the Greyhound licks garbage, dirt, plants and other dogs. But according to a study out of Switzerland, my beard has more bacteria than his fur. The researchers sampled men's beards and dogs' fur, and they found that 100% of the men had high microbial counts in their facial hair versus about three-quarters of the dogs. And almost half of the men had germs in their beards that could make someone sick.

I think I'll go shave now.