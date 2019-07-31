Merry Christmas in July!

July 31, 2019
Van Lorenz
Creative_Outlet/Getty Images

Today is truly the day to be jolly in July!  You can enjoy Christmas songs all day long on St Louis' Official Chrristmas station - 102.5 KEZK.  And you can catch the Cardinals annual Christmas in July game tonight.  Oh yeah, the Cubs are in town for a first-place battle in the NL Central.  If you purchase a special theme ticket, you'll score a Fred on a Sled.  Here's more info:  https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/tickets/specials/theme-tickets#christmas-i...

Merry Christmas!

