Metro Show: 9th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

This week Van Lorenz talked with the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation about their 9th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition coming up!

In the spirit of fostering the emerging talent in the St. Louis performing arts community, the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is proud to underwrite and produce an adjudicated competition showcasing the talented teens of the St. Louis region. Students are competing for college scholarships, cash awards, prizes, and public appearance opportunities. Students may compete in a talent category of their choice. Examples of talent categories include, but are not limited to:

Singer

Actor

Musician

Dancer

Band

Comedian

Magician

Specialty Act, etc.

There are no fees to participate.

Click here for more details!