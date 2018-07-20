Missouri and Illinois Rank High in Broken Engagements

If your wedding is called off at the last minute, it's not something you brag about to the world, right? So, how did a recent study conclude that Missouri and Illinois are in the top ten states of weddings that didn't happen? Researchers looked at which states have the highest percentage of engagement rings being returned to stores. Based on that information, the ten states that have the most weddings called off are Alaska, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, Vermont, New Jersey, California, Alabama, Illinois and Colorado.