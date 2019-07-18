"Modern Family" Star Sarah Hyland is Engaged

According to Hollywood Reporter, "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland got engaged recently to a guy from "The Bachelorette". His name is Wells Adams and he was on the 12th season in 2016 - the one with Jojo Fletcher. He was also the bartender on several seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise". Sarah, who's 28, is best known for playing Haley Dunphy on ABC's "Modern Family". She has received much acclaim for her work on the show, which was renewed for an 11th and final season in February, 2019.