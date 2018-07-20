Montgomery Gentry at Jeff Co Fair Tonight

Montgomery Gentry is on the Budweiser Main Stage at 9 tonight (7/20) at the Jefferson County Fair in Hillsboro. Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry formed the platinum-selling duo in Kentucky in the 1990s. Troy died last year in a helicopter crash in New Jersey, but Eddie and his band still tour as Montgomery Gentry. Borderline opens at 7.

The Jefferson County Fair runs through Sunday and is located at 10349 Business 21 in Hillsboro, Mo.

I hope they have deep-fried Snickers!