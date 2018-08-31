Most Annoying Phrases People Use in Email

Even if you've already started your Labor Day weekend, you're probably going to check work emails every once in a while. I know I will. So, see if you agree with this CNBC list of the most annoying phrases in work emails.

1. Not sure if you saw my last email.

2. Per my last email.

3. Per our conversation.

4. Any update on this?

5. Sorry for the double email.

6. Please advise.

7. As previously stated.

8. As discussed.

9. Re-attaching for convenience.

10. Oops! It would help to send the attachment. (my contribution to the list)