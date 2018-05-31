Most Common Nightmares about Work

Most of us have had nightmares about work, right? My recurring work nightmare is it's the first day at a new radio station, the music is ending and I can't even find my headphones. And I'm naked. But a new survey says the most common job-related nightmare is having sex with a coworker! Supposedly, 60% of us have had that one. Being late comes in second, messing up a project is third followed by getting fired. Killing your boss is down the list in 8th. I would like to assure my current bosses that I have NEVER dreamed of doing anything inappropriate with them.

I remember my dreams. Not everyone does. A dream expert told me that if you want to remember your dreams, you should keep a pen and pad on your bedside table. Jot anything that comes to mind if you wake up during the night, and also in the morning when you arise. Within a few weeks, you will remember dreams without writing anything down. Worked for me!