Most Common Nightmares about Work

May 31, 2018
Van Lorenz
Most of us have had nightmares about work, right?  My recurring work nightmare is it's the first day at a new radio station, the music is ending and I can't even find my headphones.  And I'm naked.  But a new survey says the most common job-related nightmare is having sex with a coworker!  Supposedly, 60% of us have had that one.  Being late comes in second, messing up a project is third followed by getting fired.  Killing your boss is down the list in 8th.   I would like to assure my current bosses that I have NEVER dreamed of doing anything inappropriate with them. 

I remember my dreams.  Not everyone does.  A dream expert told me that if you want to remember your dreams, you should keep a pen and pad on your bedside table.  Jot anything that comes to mind if you wake up during the night, and also in the morning when you arise.  Within a few weeks, you will remember dreams without writing anything down.  Worked for me!

