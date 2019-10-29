Do You Steal Your Kids' Halloween Candy?

When I was a kid I lived in Hanley Hills. It was a good neighborhood for trick or treating because I always returned home with lots of candy. Of course, I was required to share my treats with my mom especially if I scored M & M's - her favorite candy by far. That was fine because there was always plenty for me. It's not like she was stealing it. Well, according to a new survey in My ArkLaMiss, three quarters of parents steal at least a little bit of their kids' candy. But some parents take more than a little. About three out of five parents take at least 10% of the candy. One in four parents take at least 25% of the candy. And one in eight parents take at least half! The survey also found that almost three out of four people have used a Halloween costume from a previous year to save money, or because they loved it.