Do You Steal Your Kids' Halloween Candy?

October 29, 2019
Van Lorenz

When I was a kid I lived in Hanley Hills.  It was a good neighborhood for trick or treating because I always returned home with lots of candy.  Of course, I was required to share my treats with my mom especially if I scored M & M's - her favorite candy by far.  That was fine because there was always plenty for me.  It's not like she was stealing it.  Well, according to a new survey in My ArkLaMiss, three quarters of parents steal at least a little bit of their kids' candy.  But some parents take more than a little.  About three out of five parents take at least 10% of the candy.  One in four parents take at least 25% of the candy.  And one in eight parents take at least half!  The survey also found that almost three out of four people have used a Halloween costume from a previous year to save money, or because they loved it.

