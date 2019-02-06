Most Of Us Love Our Jobs

A lot of people complain about their job, so, you'd think 100% of employees are miserable at work. It turns out that the opposite is true. According to a new survey in Wrike, 88% of Americans say they're happy at their job. That includes more than one out of six people who say they're elated at their job. The happiest workers generally have good relationships with their boss, feel "strongly" connected to their company's mission, take longer lunches, and go to social events like happy hours with their co-workers.

Wow, look at the time. I need to go to work. Yippee!