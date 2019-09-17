Most of Us Wished We Lived Somewhere Else

If you're not happy with Home Sweet Home right now, you're not alone. According to a new survey in Improve Net, 70% of people say they wish they lived somewhere else. 55% of people want to stay in the general area, but move to a different part of their current town. 27% want to move to a different part of the state or neighboring state, and just 18% want to move either to a state that's far away or to a completely different country. The survey also found the top 10 things of a dream neighborhood... grocery stores, parks, good schools, good restaurants, fast casual restaurants, a farmer's market, a library, big box stores, bike lanes, and public transportation.

Personally, because family is important to me, I'm content being a St Louisan. A rich St Louisan would be nice, but not necessary!