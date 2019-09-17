Most of Us Wished We Lived Somewhere Else

September 17, 2019
Van Lorenz
If you're not happy with Home Sweet Home right now, you're not alone.  According to a new survey in Improve Net, 70% of people say they wish they lived somewhere else.  55% of people want to stay in the general area, but move to a different part of their current town.  27% want to move to a different part of the state or neighboring state, and just 18% want to move either to a state that's far away or to a completely different country.  The survey also found the top 10 things of a dream neighborhood... grocery stores, parks, good schools, good restaurants, fast casual restaurants, a farmer's market, a library, big box stores, bike lanes, and public transportation.

Personally, because family is important to me, I'm content being a St Louisan.  A rich St Louisan would be nice, but not necessary!

