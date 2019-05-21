The Most-Watched Series Finales of All Time

According to the New York Daily News, Sunday's series finale of "Game Of Thrones" had 19.3 million viewers, which made it the most-watched HBO episode ever. So, let's play Series Finales' Viewership, True or False. Answers are at the bottom.

1. The series finale of "Cheers" in 1993 is in the top five.

2. The two-part series finale of "Dallas" in 1991 is in the top five.

3. The series finale of "M*A*S*H" from 1983 is in the top five.

4. The series finale of "Seinfeld" from 1998.

5. The series finale of "Friends" from 2004.

1. True. It's the second most-watched finale of all time with 84 million viewers. In the above pic, Ted Danson is speaking as Seth MacFarlane is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ted played Sam Malone in "Cheers".

2. False. It's the 12th with 33 million viewers.

3. True. It's still the most-watched TV episode ever with 106 million viewers.

4. True. It's the fourth with 76 million viewers.

5. True. It's fifth with 53 million viewers.

Third place all-time with 78 million sets of eyes is the series finale of "The Fugitive" in 1967.