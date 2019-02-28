Movies with More Sequels than "Madea"

"A Madea Family Funeral" starring Tyler Perry opens this weekend. Believe it or not, this is the 12th Madea movie! So, which film franchises have had more than 12? Let's do true or false with the answers at the bottom.

1. There have been more than 12 James Bond movies.

2. There have been more than 12 Harry Potter movies.

3. There have been more than 12 Star Trek movies.

4, There have been more than 12 Rocky movies.

5. The Halloween franchise has more than 12 movies.

1. True. There have been 26 Bond films. The last one was "Spectre" in 2015.

2. False. There are only 8 Harry Potter films... ten if you count the two "Fantastic Beasts" prequels.

3. True. There are 13 Star Trek flics. The last one was "Star Trek: Beyond" in 2016.

4. False. Last year's "Creed 2" was the 8th movie in the franchise.

5. False. There have been 11 "Halloween" movies so far, including the one that came out last year.

The pic is Tyler Perry arriving at the recent Academy Awards.