The pic is me, Frosty, and Sherri Hyken Sadon in front of the St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 11015 Olive Blvd in Creve Coeur. We were there Saturday doing some Christmas shopping and learning about the incredibly good work that St Vincent de Paul staff and volunteers accomplish in the St Louis metro. Last year, SVDP provided $7.8 million in assistance to more than 280,000 people in the St Louis area. By shopping at a SVDP Thrift Store, you are helping your neighbor pay their utility bill, feed their children, buy prescription drugs, or have a bed to sleep on. The SVDP Creve Coeur store is their ninth location. I encourage you to find the one in your neighborhood and do some shopping. It's much more than a thrift store!