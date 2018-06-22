MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS AT THE LIBRARY!

June 22, 2018
Guitars, banjos, ukuleles and bongos can be checked out for free from one of four St Louis County Library locations starting Monday (6/25).  Cases and instructions are also included.  There are plans to offer keyboard instruments and electric guitars in the future. 

I took piano lessons as a kid and still play from time to time today.  I've always wanted to learn how to play a guitar but I live in the City of Saint Louis.  So, I hope our branches acquire musical instruments too.  Here are the addresses of the STL County branches where you can check out an instrument. 

Headquarters:  1640 S Lindbergh across from Plaza Frontenac

Daniel Boone:  300 Clarkson Rd in Ellisville

Flo Valley:  195 New Florissant Rd in Florissant

Grant's View:  Gravois & Musick near Grant's Farm

