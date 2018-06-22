MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS AT THE LIBRARY!

Guitars, banjos, ukuleles and bongos can be checked out for free from one of four St Louis County Library locations starting Monday (6/25). Cases and instructions are also included. There are plans to offer keyboard instruments and electric guitars in the future.

I took piano lessons as a kid and still play from time to time today. I've always wanted to learn how to play a guitar but I live in the City of Saint Louis. So, I hope our branches acquire musical instruments too. Here are the addresses of the STL County branches where you can check out an instrument.

Headquarters: 1640 S Lindbergh across from Plaza Frontenac

Daniel Boone: 300 Clarkson Rd in Ellisville

Flo Valley: 195 New Florissant Rd in Florissant

Grant's View: Gravois & Musick near Grant's Farm