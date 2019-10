When the St Louis Cardinals' pitcher Adam Wainwright handed the ball to manager Mike Schildt in the 8th inning, the Cards had a 1 - 0 lead. But the bullpen couldn't hold it and the Braves won 3 - 1. So, the Redbirds have to win today to force a deciding fifth game. Dakota Hudson is on the mound with first pitch at 2:07pm.

For more on the game, https://www.mlb.com/cardinals

I truly hope that yesterday won't be the final appearance at Busch for Wainwright.